Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson’s BaubleBar Halloween Earrings Are Back in Stock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's never too early to celebrate Halloween, right? If you're looking for some scary cute jewelry, BaubleBar has some celebrity-worn finds that are downright spooktacular. Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson have showcased their BaubleBar jewelry finds on Instagram.
All three of those celebs have shared the BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings, which are equal parts festive and chic. The whole BaubleBar Halloween Collection is back, but that's not all. The Disney Halloween Collection amassed a 25,000-person waiting list in just one week. Get some Halloween Disney jewelry and the top-selling Disney Halloween Bag Charms. And if you're looking for a good deal, you can save 20% on all customized gifts with the promo code HURRY.
There's so much to shop and so little time. Get moving because these best-selling styles are bound to sell out again.
BaubleBar's Most Sought-After Finds
Kourtney Kardashian and Blake Lively showcased their BaubleBar picks in their Instagram Stories while Kate Hudson wore the BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings in a video.
BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings
These are the perfect Halloween earrings, but if you want to wear them after October, they bring a punk rock aesthetic to any ensemble.
BaubleBar Free Spirit Earrings
These rhinestone ghost earrings are spooky, yet adorable.
BaubleBar Spooky Earring Set
Nothing says "fall" more than pumpkins and candy corn.
BaubleBar Holy Sheet Earrings
Add a spooky cuteness to your look with these ghost earrings that also glow in the dark.
BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings
These spider web earrings make a sparkling statement.
BaubleBar Cave In Earrings
Get festive with these glow-in-the-dark bat earrings.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Earrings
If you adore Disney and Halloween is your favorite holiday, you need these Mickey Mouse pumpkin earrings.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Halloween
Bring Mickey Mouse and some Halloween spirit everywhere you go when you clip this Disney bag charm to your favorite bag.
BaubleBar Pink Outside The Box Custom IPhone Case
Protect your phone with one of these personalized phone cases. Use the code HURRY for a 20% off discount.
BaubleBar Criss Cross Custom Blanket: Natural / Beige
BaubleBar is famous for its personalized blankets. Give these as gifts or just treat yourself with a customized throw. Use the code HURRY for a 20% off discount.
BaubleBar Custom Pisa Bracelet: Retro Pavé
This personalized bracelet is so retro, yet incredibly on-trend. Use the code HURRY for a 20% off discount.
If you're looking for more celeb-inspire BaubleBar finds, check out these affordable necklaces Katie Holmes was spotted wearing.