Why Shaquille O'Neal Is Publicly Supporting Adam Levine Amid His Scandal

In the wake of Adam Levine's scandal, Shaquille O'Neal isn't putting his friendship with the singer on the sidelines.
Over the weekend, the Maroon 5 frontman hit the stage at the NBA star's fundraising gala on Oct. 1, his first show since speaking out to deny an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with him. The 43-year-old, who performed with his band at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, was also accompanied by his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, who supported the singer from backstage.
And as Shaq explained, his support of Adam comes easy since their bond stretches far beyond the surface.
"Adam is a friend of mine from time ago," he exclusively told E! News at the Las Vegas gala, The Event. Referring to his thoughts on the performer's recent scandal, he noted, "I always say to myself, I cannot be a hypocrite."
The basketball star—whose divorce from Shaunie O' Neal was finalized in 2011 after nearly nine years of marriage—added, "I wasn't the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn't give me the right to bash other people. He's great."
In reference to Adam's performance at the gala, which raises money for underserved youth, Shaq noted, "He's doing something for the children, he's always been like that. I'm happy for him. And I wish him luck."
The NBA champ's latest comments on Adam echo similar sentiments he made a few days prior when asked about the cheating allegations against the singer.
"I was a serial cheater," Shaq shared during the Sept. 24 episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. "It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that."
As he pointed out, considering his past, he doesn't see a reason to publicly judge anyone else.
"I refuse to get up here and be like, 'You shouldn't do this, you shouldn't have done that,'" Shaq continued. "I'm not that guy. I'm real with the situation."