Kim Kardashian Agrees to $1.26 Million Settlement With SEC for "Unlawfully Touting Crypto Security"

Kim Kardashian is paying a large penalty after facing legal trouble.

On Oct. 3, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against the SKIMS mogul for "touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion." According to a press release for the SEC, Kim—"without admitting or denying the SEC's findings"—agreed to settle the charges, as well as pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement and interest.

"Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC," Kim's lawyer tells E! News. "Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter. She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits."

The SEC's order found that Kim had failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to promote EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax, on her Instagram account.