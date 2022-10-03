14 Books to Add to Your Reading List This October

Watch : Tell Me Lies Cast Talks Bringing Book to the Small Screen

It's officially spooky season, so it's time to cancel your plans for one reason: There are too many good books to read.

This October is all treats, no tricks, for readers, with highly anticipated new releases from literary superstars like Elin Hilderbrand, Celeste Ng and Colleen Hoover. Plus, Divergent author Veronica Roth is back with another epic dystopian tale and Harry Potter alum Tom Felton (a.k.a. Draco Malfoy) is spilling all of the tea butterbeer about his time at Hogwarts.

So whether you're in the mood for a thriller that will make your pulse race and set the mood for Halloween or a cozy love story to prep for Christmas, we've got you covered.