Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch : Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel

Look at this kid. Isn't she neat?

On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.

Gabrielle, 49, posted the cute clip with the caption, "You know we had to set off Halloween season right. May I present 'Ariel & Her Sea Legs' for awards consideration.

She also added the hashtags, #RepresentationMatters #StayMadJan and#LittleMermaidReaction, referencing the criticism some online trolls have made about Hailey Bailey being cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action movie.

Halle saw the adorable video and shared her support in the comments, saying, "omg love it," to which Gabrielle replied, "I told you at the party Kaav was OBSESSED!!! Thank you for shining so bright."