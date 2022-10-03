Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Nearly one month after Disney released its first look at the upcoming live action The Little Mermaid, Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia dressed up as Halle Bailey's Ariel for Halloween.

Look at this kid. Isn't she neat?

On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.

Gabrielle, 49, posted the cute clip with the caption, "You know we had to set off Halloween season right. May I present 'Ariel & Her Sea Legs' for awards consideration.

She also added the hashtags, #RepresentationMatters #StayMadJan and#LittleMermaidReaction, referencing the criticism some online trolls have made about Hailey Bailey being cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action movie.

Halle saw the adorable video and shared her support in the comments, saying, "omg love it," to which Gabrielle replied, "I told you at the party Kaav was OBSESSED!!! Thank you for shining so bright."

Last month, the 22-year-old shared her sentiments on bringing the iconic Disney character to life, admitting she felt pressure to get the role right.

"I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I've treasured it since I was a little girl, I did put a bit of pressure on myself," Halle shared with E! News during an exclusive interview  at the D23 Expo in September. "Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl."

Despite her nerves, the actress noted that she was "really proud" of herself, knowing that she "gave 110 percent into everything of this film."

Kaavia is clearly proud too!

 

