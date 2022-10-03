Christina Haack Says She Won't Show Son Hudson on TV or Social Media Following Battle With Ex Ant Anstead

Christina Haack is yelling cut
One week after Ant Anstead filed for legal custody of their son Hudson, accusing his ex-wife of "exploiting" the 3-year-old, she has announced that she has decided to keep the child out of the spotlight going forward.
"I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me," she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 2, along with a selfie. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."
The Christina on the Coast star—who also shares daughter Taylor El Moussa, 12, and son Brayden El Moussa, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa—insisted that she was always been "fine" with Hudson not appearing on public platforms but wanted him to have the opportunity to participate in the "fun activities" with his family and other siblings.
"Hudson's father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life," she continued. "This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement tool…especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family."
Vowing to remain a "protective mother," Christina, 39, thanked her supporters and "all the people who can see beyond the non sense being thrown at me."
She added, "My personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum."
E! News has reached out to Ant's team for comment and hasn't heard back.
The former couple broke up after two years of marriage in 2020. Since then, Ant, 43, has found love with actress Renée Zellweger while Christina married Josh Hall in April. That same month, Ant filed for full custody of Hudson, but a judge later denied his emergency order.
But in Sept. 26 court documents obtained by E! News, Ant alleged that "Christina has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media," adding, "I fear she also has footage of him, to be used in one of her ‘reality' TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections."
In his filing, the Celebrity IOU Joyride star requested the court award him legal custody of their son so he could "make the decisions to protect Hudson and prevent this from happening." He added, "It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content."
Ant also noted in his filing that he wants Hudson to "have an organic relationship with his mother" and would "continue to fully support her in having physical custody of Hudson 50% of the time."
In response, Christina called the allegations "truly offensive and simply untrue," in court documents obtained by E! News, adding that her ex's declaration "makes it clear that he is only interested in smearing me publicly."
"My position remains that Ant and I should be good coparents to Hudson," she continued. "However, Ant's continued misrepresentations and false statements make that difficult."