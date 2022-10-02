You Won't Recognize Kylie Jenner After She Did This To Her Eyebrows

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Take Europe Fashion Weeks

Kylie Jenner's latest beauty look is raising eyebrows.

In between hitting up shows during Paris Fashion Week, the 25-year-old retreated to her hotel room and snapped a few sexy photos of herself in bed. Changing up her signature glam, Kylie showed off a shorter haircut and shocking bleached brows as she lounged in her underwear and black over-the-knee boot eating grapes. She captioned the steamy Oct. 1 post, "slay sleep repeat."

The jarring look sparked instant attention in the comment section, with one fan asking, "Where yo eyebrow at queen??," and another writing, "No eyebrows about to become a thing."

Gigi Hadid—who bleached her own eyebrows back in June for the Marc Jacobs fashion show—also weighed in on her friend's new look leaving the complimentary comment, "Stunn."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously sported bleached eyebrows on the cover of ELLE Canada back in 2015. She documented the lightening process on Instagram, sharing a selfie with bleach on her face, captioned, "oh no."