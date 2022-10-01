Bella Hadid Gets a Dress Sprayed on Her Nude Body for a Total Fashion Magic Trick

Watch : Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED on During Runway Show

Bella Hadid doesn't just slay the runway, she sprays.

During Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel made jaws drop at the Coperni fashion show on Sept. 30 when she strutted out on to the runway topless, covering her breasts with her hands, while wearing nude underwear and heels.

When she reached the center of the stage, Bella stood tall and still as a team of three technicians painted a white layer of latex on her bare body.

As they sprayed the coat of paint, the 25-year-old lifted her arms one-by-one as their work slowly transformed into a mid-length dress with a high-rise slit. Once the work of art was complete, Bella fiercely sashayed down the runway showing off her new custom-made ensemble.

The dress was made from Fabrican, a sprayable fabric invented in 2003 that hardens into clothing. According to the company's website, founder Manel Torres "imagined a material that would magically fit the body like a second skin yet have the appearance of clothing. With years of research and experimentation culminating in the realization of a sprayable fabric from an aerosol can, Fabrican was born."