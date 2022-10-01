See Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Tribute to Dad Robert Kardashian on the 19th Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify

Gone but not forgotten.

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian on the 19th anniversary of his death, sharing a series of handwritten memories.

On her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old posted a note written to her from her father with the caption, "19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you."

She also shared a number of Father's Day cards she had given him over the years, telling fans her father saved every card she wrote him. One of the cards posted read: "Dad- I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day."

She also shared several throwback photos and videos, including a clip of the famed lawyer skiing with his family.

"We skied every Thanksgiving," Kim wrote alongside the video. "Best memories ever! And the reason I love skiing today, especially with my kids."