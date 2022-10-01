The Bachelor’s Vanessa Grimaldi Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joshua Wolfe

Watch : Vanessa Grimaldi & Dean Unglert Talk Dating Podcast

Talk about an early birthday gift!

Vanessa Grimaldi and Joshua Wolfe welcomed their firstborn on Sept. 28—just one day before Vanessa's own birthday.

"Nothing will beat my 35th birthday!" Vanessa wrote in a Sept. 30 Instagram post. "Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy's birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!"

The Bachelor Nation star paired the news with a sweet message for her little one that read, "Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!!Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all - being YOUR parents!"

She hasn't shared the name of her baby boy just yet.