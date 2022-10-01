Why Kate Hudson Isn’t Trying to Emulate Mom Goldie Hawn’s Career

No one does it like mom.
While Kate Hudson may look up to mom Goldie Hawn for advice in some areas of her life, she shared why she's not too concerned with trying to fill her shoes in Hollywood.
In fact, when asked if she tries to emulate her career, Kate exclusively told E! News that she doesn't "see it that way."
"Contrary to how I guess it seems from the outside in, for me, our family is much more focused on emulating who we are as people," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress reflected. "Emulating the good and maybe not necessarily wanting to carry on some of the challenges, like any child growing up in the world."
Plus, there's the fact that no one compares to the one and only Goldie Hawn. "There's no emulating mama's career," Kate explained. "She's an original. She's an icon. It's a different generation."
Still, there is one area of her life where she is taking notes from her Oscar-winning mom. "I do really like to emulate the things she brought to her career and to us as kids, and how she balanced that out," Kate noted. "I think that's important."
Kate seems to be taking that advice to heart as she raises 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with Chris Robinson, 11-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with Matt Bellamy and 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
In the meantime, she's forging her own path when it comes to her acting career. Most recently, Kate is starring as Bonnie in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, out Sept. 30, which Deadline describes as a fantasy thriller that follows "a girl with unusual powers who escapes from a psychiatric hospital onto the chaotic streets of New Orleans."
As Kate quipped, "I'm not so sure my mom's ever made a movie like this."
Ana Lily Amirpour's film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon also stars Jeon Jong-seo and Craig Robinson.