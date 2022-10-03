This Is My Favorite Store To Get Affordable Blazers That Look Expensive

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just something about wearing a blazer that makes me feel so put-together. Just throwing a blazer on brings instant polish to any ensemble. I'm always looking for excuses to wear blazers, pairing them with office wear, jeans, shorts, and skirts. It can be a tough gamble shopping for blazers online. I don't want to spend a ton of money, but I don't want blazers that look cheap. I want high-quality clothing that doesn't exceed my shopping budget. Is that so much to ask?
Thankfully, I found boohoo. Every time I wear a boohoo blazer, i get a "Where did you get that blazer?" followed by a text from one of my friends sharing that she just placed an order. If you want to feel professional, polished, and chic, you need to check out boohoo. Their selection has something for everyone with standard, tall, curve, petite, and maternity sizes.
Whether I want to go bold with lime green or look classic in neutral tones, boohoo is my go-to store to find blazers that look expensive, but are actually so affordable. Here are some of my must-haves.
Affordable Blazers
boohoo Plus Ruched Dogtooth Prince of Wales Check Blazer
A houndstooth blazer is one of those keep-forever pieces that will always be in style.
boohoo Plus Tailored Blazer
We all need a reliable black blazer in the wardrobe rotation. It goes with everything and it's incredibly versatile. You can also get this style in camel.
boohoo Petite Bright Boucle Button Blazer
Boucle is just so timeless. This vibrant plaid is perfect for fall and you can also get this one in bright green.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer
This incredible faux leather blazer is from Kourtney Kardashian's boohoo collaboration. It goes with everything and instantly elevates any outfit. You can also get this one in white.
boohoo Ruched Sleeve Plunge Lapel Blazer
This blazer will take you from a day in the office to a happy hour with ease. It's also available in black and white.
boohoo Oversized Slouchy Wool Look Blazer
Look like the cool girl that you are in a slouchy blazer. This forest green is a striking option, but it's not your only choice. You can also get this in beige or black.
boohoo Asymmetric Wrap Front Tailored Blazer
Feel powerful in pink with this tailored blazer. If you adore this look, it's just as fashionable in orange and lavender.
boohoo Color Block Oversized Tailored Blazer
Stand out from the crowd in this fashion-forward, two-tone blazer.
boohoo Asymetric Wrap Front Tailored Blazer
This asymmetric wrap is a unique take on your standard blazer. It also comes in black and white.
boohoo Relaxed Fit Single Breasted Blazer
A relaxed fit blazer is just what you need if you have to get ready in a pinch. Throw it on over anything and you'll feel on top of your game. This single-breasted blazer comes in hot pink and black.
boohoo Floral Print Plunge Blazer
This blue floral blazer is just what you need to turn a white t-shirt and jeans into an incredibly chic outfit.
boohoo Plunge Fitted Tailored Blazer
Go bold with this vibrantly bright blazer. This style also comes in pastel blue and black.
boohoo Double Breasted Tailored Blazer
Own the room when you rock this rich, red blazer.
boohoo Relaxed Fit Tailored Blazer
Look and feel peachy in this relaxed fit blazer, which also comes in black and white.
