Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick is a Total Influencer in Must-See Vlog

Watch : Penelope Disick Does Her Best Influencer Voice on TikTok

Bible, Penelope Disick has the influencer gig nailed down.

The 10-year-old, whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, recently proved she already has what it takes to be a professional content creator.

In a Sept. 29 vlog for her mom's Lemme event, Penelope took TikTok viewers inside the gathering, showcasing guests like Kourtney and stepdad Travis Barker, the décor and even Kourt sliding into a ball pit.

"Hey, Guys. This is Penelope," she began in her voiceover. "Come with me to the Lemme event. It was so fun let me just tell you."

In true influencer fashion, Penelope kept the audio going by narrating the clips for viewers. "These are all the desserts—they were so good," she said. "And this is me and my friend jumping in the ball pit."

The vlog, posted to Penelope and Kourtney's joint account, stands as the only post where she has used her on-point influencing voice—but it's not the only content Penelope has created that gives total influencer vibes.