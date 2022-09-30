Ralph Macchio Says He’s Been Kept in the Dark About the New Karate Kid Movie

It's time for another trip to the dojo.
On Sept. 16, Sony announced plans for a new Karate Kid movie to be released June 7, 2024, described as "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." But that's all the detail that the studio provided.
Despite the secrecy, it would reason to think that Ralph Macchio—who played Daniel LaRusso in the first three Karate Kid films from 1984 to 1989 and reprises the role on Netflix's Cobra Kai—might have some insight about what the future holds for the franchise.
As it turns out, not so much.
"I know no other information," Macchio told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 30. "It's too early to tell what that story is [with the movie]. This is all, like, happening in real time as you're asking me this question."
Macchio remained cautiously optimistic that there still may be some more waxing on and waxing off in store for him, however.
"I think that [will be figured out] in the near future, or I may have nothing to do with it," he said. "We'll talk when I know what's going on."
Macchio isn't the only one being left in the dark. On Sept. 17, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz told fans that he has no involvement in the movie.
"The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday," Hurwitz tweeted. "But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well."
Macchio remained focused on the future of Cobra Kai, which dropped its fifth season on Sept. 9. And while a sixth season has not been confirmed yet, the actor is hopeful.
"We're feeling pretty confident," Macchio said. "People seem to love the show and it doesn't seem like it's slowing down. I think we'll have the opportunity to let the stories evolve."
However, the 60-year-old Macchio did acknowledge that the upcoming Ferris Bueller's Day Off spinoff—titled Sam and Victor's Day Off and produced by Cobra Kai's Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald—might create a more extended lay-off than usual.
"Hopefully, it's not too long for the fans," he joked. "None of us guys are getting younger."
All five seasons of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix and Macchio's memoir, Waxing On, hits shelves Oct. 18.