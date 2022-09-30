See Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes & More Bring Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to Life

Watch : Guillermo del Toro Talks Favorite 2018 Oscar Moments

Get ready to go inside Guillermo Del Toro's mind.

On Sept. 30, Netflix released the first trailer for the new horror anthology series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Each episode, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will take us on a new sinister journey, filled with new actors, stories and frights.

"Picture your mind as a cabinet where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears," del Toro says eerily in the trailer, as images of a vintage-looking cabinet flash on screen. "What would happen if you opened that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out."

Viewers then hear the show described as "one of those nightmare specials—the kind you never get to the bottom of." During the teaser, we get a glimpse of these bloody tales, including a ghostly family, a haunted storage unit and a woman whose skin appears to be peeling off.