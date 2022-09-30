See Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes & More Bring Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to Life

Get ready to go inside Guillermo Del Toro's mind.
On Sept. 30, Netflix released the first trailer for the new horror anthology series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Each episode, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will take us on a new sinister journey, filled with new actors, stories and frights.
"Picture your mind as a cabinet where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears," del Toro says eerily in the trailer, as images of a vintage-looking cabinet flash on screen. "What would happen if you opened that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out."
Viewers then hear the show described as "one of those nightmare specials—the kind you never get to the bottom of." During the teaser, we get a glimpse of these bloody tales, including a ghostly family, a haunted storage unit and a woman whose skin appears to be peeling off.
Each story will feature a different cast, with stars including Rupert Grint in the "Dreams in the Witch House" episode, Ben Barnes in "Pickman's Model" and Eric André in "The Viewing." Episodes will drop two at a time starting on Oct. 25 and running through the 28th.
But don't expect your typical fright fest. The streamer's synopsis promises a series of "unprecedented and genre-defining" tales that are "meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror."
"From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy," the summary teases, "These eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro."
Watch all the terrors for yourself when Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities begins on Netflix Oct. 25.