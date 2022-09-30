Zac Efron Shares The Movie Scene He Will Remember "For the Rest of My Life"

Watch : Zac Efron Dishes on New Film The Greatest Beer Run Ever

This scene is deep in the trenches—and deep in Zac Efron's brain.

In the actor's '70s-set new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, he plays young man John "Chickie" Donohue who journeys to Vietnam to bring soldiers fighting on the frontline a beer as a show of support amid the Vietnam War. And as the 34-year-old exclusively told E! News, one scene in particular from the movie, which is based on a true story, "is ingrained in me in a way that none of the other ones are."

As for which scene Zac is referring to in the film? It's one where Chickie, quite literally, winds up in the trenches alongside soldiers.

"I'll remember being in that trench for the rest of my life," The Greatest Showman actor told E! News. "It's weird, like visually I can spell it out by the minute, and we were there for like three days straight."

He added, "The trench slowly filled up with water and we could see mosquitoes just roaming off the surface and then would sink back down. It was mesmerizing."