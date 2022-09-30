Watch George Clooney Hilariously Vow to Have His First-Ever Fight With Wife Amal

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are still in their honeymoon phase eight years in.
Just one day after the Ocean's Eleven actor revealed that he and his wife "never had an argument," the couple attended their foundation's inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, where he jokingly vowed to have a dispute with Amal later that night.
"We're going to have one tonight for you," he exclusively told E! News on the red carpet Sept. 29. "We're doing it for you."
As the human rights lawyer added, "We'll let you know tomorrow if that still stands."
The couple—who shares 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella—also shared how they will teach their kids about empathy and kindness.
While George noted that their kids are still young, Amal said "kids are just going to learn from what they see rather than us lecturing him. And hopefully, we'll set a good example. That's all we're aiming for."
She jokingly added, "Sometimes you have to bribe them, hopefully, less so as they get older."
George and Amal—who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27—are also gearing up for Halloween and the Up in the Air actor told E! News that he will be putting on a very familiar costume this year.
"I'm going as Batman," he said before referring to recent comments his son Alexander made about not being fazed by his father's iconic role as the Dark Knight in 1997's Batman & Robin. "Nobody cares. Nobody wants me to."