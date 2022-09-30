Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10: A Guide to His Ever-Growing Family

It's no secret that Nick Cannon is wild about kids.
After all, the Wild n' Out star couldn't help to gush about becoming a dad again when he recently announced the arrival of his new bundle of joy, Rise Messiah Cannon. Born on Sept. 23, the baby is the third child of Nick and Brittany Bell—who also share son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, 21 months—and the comedian's 10th child overall.
"Another Blessing!!!" Nick wrote on Instagram on Sept. 30. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable."
The 41-year-old went on to give a loving shoutout to those who "guide me with care through this purposeful life," adding, "I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need."
And there certainly has been a lot of "matriarch energy" around Nick in recent days. Just one week before Rise's birth, the comedian welcomed a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole.
"Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" he shared in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."
In the birth announcement, Nick also defended his growing family, asking skeptics of his large brood to "please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."
He added, "If you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding."
So, just who is a part of the Cannon clan? Scroll on to get to know Nick's kids.