Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10: A Guide to His Ever-Growing Family

And there certainly has been a lot of "matriarch energy" around Nick in recent days. Just one week before Rise's birth, the comedian welcomed a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole.

"Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" he shared in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

In the birth announcement, Nick also defended his growing family, asking skeptics of his large brood to "please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."

He added, "If you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding."

So, just who is a part of the Cannon clan? Scroll on to get to know Nick's kids.