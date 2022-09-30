Why Julie Bowen Still Has to Be “Frugal” With Money After Modern Family Success

Watch : Julie Bowen Talks Sofia Vergara's Wedding

You won't find Julie Bowen on a private island.

The Modern Family actress, who played Claire Dunphy on the ABC comedy which ran from 2009-2020, gave listeners a peek into her finances during a Sept. 26 appearance on the All Good Things with Jason Nash podcast.

"First of all, you and I are both California divorced," she joked to Jason Nash. "That's its own financial situation and you roll with it."

"I can't go into the details, because I have a lot of respect for my ex and we chill and we have really great kids together," Bowen continued, "but I did not go off and buy another house when Modern Family was done."

She continued, "A lot of my cast members were like 'Maybe I'll buy an island.' I was like, 'Huh, I am not going to be doing that.'"

While she didn't reveal how much she makes from Modern Family residual checks, Bowen did note, "I've gotten Happy Gilmore checks for twenty-five cents and that's pretty fantastic."

In 2018, the Emmy winner divorced Scott Phillips—the father of her now 15-year-old son Oliver and 13-year-old twins John and Gustav—after 13 years of marriage.