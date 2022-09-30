Kylie Jenner Just Made Tighty Whities Look Chic at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is going back to the basics.
While stepping out during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, The Kardashians star decided to swap out one of her sexy dresses for a cheeky tighty whitey look at the Lowe spring/summer 2023 runway show.
But don't mistake Kylie's outfit as something one would wear if they simply rolled out of bed.
The 25-year-old's lingerie look was a lot chicer than you'd expect, as she paired her crisp white underwear with a sleek fitted tank top and layered it with a gray floor-length trench coat. Her accessories—which included sheer black pantyhose, pointed pumps and bug-eyed sunglasses—added extra oomph to her overall ensemble.
"no pants no problem," Kylie captioned her Instagram post, "mornings with @loewe @jonathan.anderson."
During the fashion show, the reality TV star sat in the front row with Anna Wintour by her side. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted for a vibrant red trench coat and matching outfit underneath.
Although Kylie ditched her pants for the Lowe show, her get-up the night before was way more risqué.
While enjoying a night out in the French capital, the makeup mogul turned heads in a naked dress.
The daring Dilara Findikoglu design featured red satin fabric cut-outs that were placed under the sheer dress to cleverly hide certain areas of her body parts. Adding to the fieriness, Kylie accessorized with a matching red handbag and clear Gianvito Rossi sandal heels.
It's clear Kylie has been stealing the spotlight during PFW with her stylish moments. And her recent risk-taking comes just one day after she opened up about embracing her body in the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians.
"I feel like with your first baby, it's a shock to see your body change so much," Kylie, who shares 4-year-old Stormi Webster and a 7-month-old baby boy (whose name she hasn't revealed) with Travis Scott, told cameras. "This time around, I don't feel that way at all."
"Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process," she continued. "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."
As she summed it up, "We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast. And I need to be a little nicer to myself."