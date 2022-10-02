The Cast of Ramy Explains How They Formed Their Unique Bond

Things for the Hassan family have never been more tenuous—but off-screen, their bond has never been stronger.
On season three of Hulu's Ramy, which premiered Sept. 30 on the streamer, Ramy Youssef leads an ensemble cast featuring Hiam Abbass, May Calamawy and Laith Nakli, who play Ramy's mother Maysa, sister Dena and uncle Naseem, respectively.
While the third season finds the Hassans dealing with complicated issues surrounding religion, marriage and complicated career aspirations—the actors themselves have formed an unbreakable union.
"It's family. It's really family," Hiam exclusively told E! News. "It's a family we created by the goodwill of Ramy. He's a very talented person at a very young age. He really made it happen. He made a miracle. And this family is a miracle. This family is just precious. Somehow the work with Ramy created something sacred around us."
Laith echoed the sentiments, revealing, "This past year, I was even on set when I wasn't shooting. I was just watching every day. It's so great. It's very special, man."
He added, "It's ridiculous. It's like a dream. I think every artist deserves one perfect experience in their life where everything is just perfect. And this was mine. I speak for everyone else on the show, because I believe it's theirs. We have this bond that's incredible, and that's because of the show."
May said it goes even further than on-set pleasantries, revealing that the cast simply can't get enough of each other—even after they hear the word "cut!"
"We just love each other," the Moon Knight star gushed. "We film all day, and then we leave and we want to eat together and we want to be together. I think that says a lot."
Forget eating together, Hiam and Nakli even lived together—all thanks to Ramy.
"I was dog sitting for Ramy. He went to Los Angeles for work and I said, ‘No, no, don't put your dog in daycare. I'll take care,'" Laith explained. "I moved into Brooklyn, into his house. Coincidentally, Hiam was here and she stayed. So we were roommates. Me and Hiam were roommates for two weeks. It was the best experience ever."
Hiam said the camaraderie on set only made the on-screen product that much better in the third season, but she's not content, saying, "Now all I want is a fourth and a fifth."
The third season of Ramy is available to stream on Hulu.