See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Outing for The Row's Paris Fashion Week Show

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were part of the full house that was The Row's Paris Fashion Week show.

The 36-year-old twins made a rare public appearance during their brand's debut of its new collection on Sept. 28. In videos captured by fans, the two were caught watching with smiles from ear to ear.

Keeping true to their effortlessly chic vibe, Mary-Kate and Ashley were dressed in all black as they overlooked models strutting the runway from a spiral staircase in one video from the scene. As they clapped, the sisters looked as close as ever and shared a sweet moment of embrace.

In another photo, the Olsens were seen posing for a pic with one of the models from the Parisian event, Rosanna Ovalles Robles.

As for The Row's pre-fall 2023 collection itself, it was packed with the minimalist laid-back style the Full House alums are known for. While oversized neutral blazers are the brand's signature, the Olsens also made it a point to incorporate a subtle amount of color this season. They did so with accessories such as gloves and small pouches.