Coolio Recorded a Futurama Appearance Just Weeks Before His Death

Futurama is keeping Coolio's legacy alive.

The late rapper, who died on Sept. 28, will still voice the character of KwanzaaBot on an episode of Hulu's upcoming Futurama reboot, producer David X. Cohen told Entertainment Weekly.

Coolio also recorded some Futurama-themed rapping, which will air over the end credits of the episode when the reboot hits the streamer in 2023.

"All of us at Futurama send our sincere condolences to Coolio's family, friends, and fans. He was one of our favorite guests, always upbeat and enthusiastic," Cohen wrote to EW in a statement. "This news was especially shocking since he looked and sounded great when we saw him in the studio just a few weeks ago, for what was an especially fun session. I thanked him for returning to do the part once again, and he said, 'Everybody loves KwanzaaBot.' It was an honor to have gotten the chance to work with him."

Coolio first voiced KwanzaaBot, who traveled the world handing out Kwanzaa literature, in a December 2001 episode of Futurama titled "A Tale of Two Santas." KwanzaaBot also appeared in the 2007 movie Bender's Big Score and 2010's The Futurama Holiday Spectacular.

Futurama originally ran on Fox for seven seasons from 1999 to 2013.