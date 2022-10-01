Kesha Reveals Which Famous Friend Asked to Be on Season 2 of Conjuring Kesha

We R Who We R, and that's devoted Conjuring Kesha fans.
The supernatural series stars pop star Kesha as she checks off her paranormal bucket list, including a visit to the spooky Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and trekking into the allegedly Big Foot-infested woods in Mount Shasta. But Conjuring Kesha would be nothing without the "Praying" singer's slew of friends, who are open to exploring the strange and unusual places.
Season one saw comedian Whitney Cummings making a connection with a potential malevolent spirit, rapper GaTa fleeing the notoriously haunted Westerfeld House and Betty Who hearing unexplained footsteps in the Antoinette Hall Opera House. And while season two has yet to be confirmed, Kesha revealed she's already building her dream list of participants.
"I would f---king be besieged," she exclusively told E! News, "if Cardi B would join me for an episode."
And one A-list friend is ready for a ghost hunt, as Kesha shared Olivia Munn reached out to her.
"She saw an episode of the show," Kesha continued, "and was like, 'Dude, if you do a season two, I'm down.' I just feel like that would be so hilarious. 'Cause she's such a bad bitch. She's so funny. She's so smart."
Though Kesha had no formal updates to share about a possible season two, she noted she's already brainstorming new haunted locations.
"I would love to go to the Rave," she said of the Milwaukee-based music venue. "There's a haunted swimming pool and Jeffrey Dahmer murdered and ate people right across the street."
On why she's fascinated by this particular property, Kesha said she's been going there since she was young and has already had "a crazy experience" at the venue.
As part of Ghostober, Conjuring Kesha will have its broadcast debut Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on the Travel Channel. The full season is available to stream on discovery+.