Update!

The 12 Most-Loved Amazon Candles With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews: Nest, Capri Blue, and More

Elevate your space with these top-selling candles from Chesapeake Bay, Homesick, Yankee Candle, Voluspa, and more just in time for World Candle Day.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 01, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Amazon CandlesAmazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Candles are a great way to change a mood, create a vibe, and enhance your home's aesthetic, especially in the fall with so many seasonal scents to choose from. A stunning candle with your favorite fragrance is a great form of self-care. Thankfully, there are so many affordable candle options that look and smell opulent. 

Shopping for a scent can be difficult online. We put together a roundup of the most popular, top-rated candles you can get at Amazon, from brands including Yankee Candle, Capri Blue, NEST Candle, and Chesapeake Bay. Treat yourself or give some of these away as gifts for your favorite people.

Amazon's Top-Rated Candles

Yankee Candles

Fall is all about the candles. There are so many Yankee Candle scents that are perfect for the season. These have 52,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$28
$17
Amazon

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candles

If you're looking for an affordable candle option, Chesapeake Bay candles are extremely popular, with 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have a burn time of 50 hours and self-trimming wicks. There are 29 fragrances and six sizes to choose from.

$13
Amazon

NEST Fragrances Scented Classic Candles

NEST candles are simply the best. They have just the right amount of fragrance. There are 17 scents to choose from. These candles have 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$44
Amazon

Capri Blue Scented Candle

If you adore the scent of Anthropologie stores, you need this candle. You'll be obsessed. It comes in many colors and it has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$34
$32
Amazon

La Jolie Muse Candles

These candles come in embossed, luxurious jars. They have a 90 hour burn time and there are a few colors and scents to choose from. I love Rosy Garden, which is a fresh, dewy floral scent. La Jolie Muse Candles have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$46
$30
Amazon

Homesick Candles

Homesick Candles are great gifts because there are so many personal options to choose from. You can get a candle symbolizing your home state, zodiac sign, or a life milestone.

$35
Amazon

Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, 2in1 (Pack of 2)

If you love the iconic Glade air fresheners, you need to check out their candles. They give just the right amount of fragrance with scents that linger long after you blow out the candles. This pair has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$6
Amazon

Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle

Lulu Candles contain a blend of essential oil fragrances. These hand-poured candles a slow burning, clean burning, and nontoxic, according to the brand. They're long-lasting and highly-scented with many fragrances to choose from. They have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15
Amazon

CoCo Benjamin 100% Soy, Hand Poured Soy Candle, Highly Scented

You'll adore these premium soy wax candles. They deliver a memorable fragrance experience and they burn for 45 hours. There are 44 fragrance blends to choose from. These candles have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19
$17
Amazon

Voluspa Candles- 100 Hour Burn Time

Bring luxury to your everyday life with these intoxicatingly delightful fragranced candles. Plus, these jars are so pretty that they double as decor. They have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$36
Amazon

YFYTRE 6 Pack Candles

Enhance your space with this candle six pack. Each one has a 25-hour burn time, totaling 120 to 150 hours total. This set has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
$23
Amazon

Housecret Pack of 12 Strong Scented Candles

Step up your aromatherapy game with this 12-candle gift set. Each candle is made from environmentally smokeless soy and essential oil, according to the brand. This is a great gift for a loved one or yourself. This bundle has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$20
Amazon

—Originally published October 1, 2022 at 3 AM PT.

