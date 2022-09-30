Is Louis Tomlinson Still Friends With Former One Direction Bandmate Zayn Malik? He Says…

Watch : Liam Payne Says He Has "Many Reasons Why I Dislike" Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have a whole lotta history.

The pair—who were part of One Direction together—have had a rocky relationship ever since Zayn made the choice to leave the band in 2015. In fact, the artists even had a heated exchange on Twitter later that same year. And while the two have yet to reconcile publicly, Louis is now speaking out about where their friendship stands today.

"You'd have to ask him," Louis said of Zayn in a Sept. 28 podcast episode of The Zach Sang Show. "I could be wrong, but I believe I said, when you asked me a similar question [last time]... I believe I said I don't think I'm mature enough to get over what's frustrated me in that relationship."

He added, "I don't know if I'm mature enough now, but I'm definitely closer to being over all that."