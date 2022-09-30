Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are only keeping up with each other's schedules.



Nearly two months after the former couple welcomed their second baby together via surrogate, a source close to the pair—who share 4-year-old daughter True—exclusively tells E! News that they're all about putting their co-parenting relationship first. "They are currently not on speaking terms," the insider shared, adding that the exception would be when they are "coordinating for the kids."



The sentiment between the two echoes what a separate source noted in mid-July when E! News confirmed Khloe and Tristan were expecting their second child together. The insider close to the Good American mogul shared at the time, which was six months after Tristan's paternity scandal surfaced, the two also "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."



In fact, as the second source explained, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." (The NBA star, who is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, welcomed Theo with Maralee Nichols last year).