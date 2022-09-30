Why Meghan King Calls Jim Edmonds' Latest Wedding the "Greatest Gift Anyone Could Give Me"

Watch : Meghan King REACTS to Ex Jim Edmonds' Wedding

Meghan King's life could spark a pretty impressive tagline right about now.

In the seven years since she joined Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo star has only gotten more real. Now, as Meghan prepares to share more about her personal life in her Intimate Knowledge podcast and HUD App's Reality Of Love show, the 38-year-old is speaking her truth about the wild headlines surrounding her.

For starters, she's ready to address her ex-husband Jim Edmonds' Sept. 25 wedding to Kortnie O'Connor.

"I saw the pictures," she told E! News when asked about her ex's fourth wedding. "I'll get Google alerts for my name and so all these articles are like ‘Meghan King's ex Jim Edmonds gets married,' which I'm like, 'Oh, I'm sure he's really loving that.' Or how it's like ‘Meghan King's ex Jim Edmonds marries threesome partner.' Not the greatest headlines for them."