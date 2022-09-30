Why Meghan King Calls Jim Edmonds' Latest Wedding the "Greatest Gift Anyone Could Give Me"

Meghan King's life could spark a pretty impressive tagline right about now.
In the seven years since she joined Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo star has only gotten more real. Now, as Meghan prepares to share more about her personal life in her Intimate Knowledge podcast and HUD App's Reality Of Love show, the 38-year-old is speaking her truth about the wild headlines surrounding her.
For starters, she's ready to address her ex-husband Jim Edmonds' Sept. 25 wedding to Kortnie O'Connor.
"I saw the pictures," she told E! News when asked about her ex's fourth wedding. "I'll get Google alerts for my name and so all these articles are like ‘Meghan King's ex Jim Edmonds gets married,' which I'm like, 'Oh, I'm sure he's really loving that.' Or how it's like ‘Meghan King's ex Jim Edmonds marries threesome partner.' Not the greatest headlines for them."
After five years of marriage, Meghan and Jim decided to get divorced in 2019. In January 2020, Meghan confirmed on her iHeartRadio podcast that she and Jim once had a threesome with a woman, who was ultimately identified as Kortnie. While their relationship was initially a surprise to Meghan, she said she's in a better mindset today.
"They got married on my birthday," Meghan noted. "It was the greatest gift anyone could have given me. Tie that man up and take him away. Float off into the ether of your beautiful fantasyland happiness and just leave me alone, please."
Because Meghan is on her own journey to find love. While attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas during Jim's wedding weekend, she was able to connect with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson.
"It totally was a date," Meghan shared of their night out at Crazy Horse 3, a strip club in Vegas. "We were set up and so we had this really awesome night, two nights in Vegas, and we talked about it on my podcast. If you want the dirty details, which they get a little dirty, then you're going to have to go listen to the podcast."
Now that's a promo. While Meghan made it clear she is single at the moment, she "is ready to mingle and I'm putting myself out there."
In fact, she's opening up about her love life on a HUD App special with celebrity relationship coach Nicole Moore. Airing Oct. 6 on BSpoke TV, Reality of Love brings Meghan and other Real Housewives—including Peggy Tanous, Elizabeth Vargas and Tiffany Moon—together to discuss the ups and downs of marriage on the small screen.
"I think that reality TV is basically a mirror. And for individuals on the show, it highlights weak points," Meghan said. "You can either take that and feel empowered from that information or you can fall apart. And in the case of my marriage, it fell apart. If both parties aren't willing to look at themselves in that reality TV mirror and see themselves for who they are and make the adjustments that need to be made, then the relationship is not going to be able to progress. And that's what happened."
After leaving Real Housewives of Orange County in 2017, the mother of three moved to St. Louis to raise her kids. And while she remains close with former co-stars Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge, Meghan said the odds of her reclaiming her orange remain low.
"To move my kids to do a show with a one-year contract, that's a risk," she said. "Never say never, but I'm happily settled where I am right now."
As for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Meghan believes the odds of appearing on the Peacock spinoff are a little higher. "I texted Andy Cohen and I said, ‘I would love to do this,'" she said. "And he was like, ‘Well, you missed the deadline.' I think that would be so fun."
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family)