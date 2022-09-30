RHOC's Heather Dubrow Shuts Down Rumors Her Husband Terry Cheated

Heather Dubrow is setting the record straight.
Ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming 17th season, the Bravo star is shutting down rumors that her husband—Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow—allegedly cheated on her.
On Sept. 29, a Bravo fan Instagram account reposted an unconfirmed report by popular celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi. "This housewife has not been seen filming with her colleagues for weeks," the comment read, without specifying the Housewife in question. "Word on the street is her husband is her husband's affairs surfaced and we know who is not afraid to air it all out."
In reposting the report, the fan account speculated the comment was about Heather and Terry, as it referred to the unnamed person as "Fancy Pants," one of Heather's unofficial nicknames.
However, Heather swiftly took to the post's comment section to dispel the cheating rumors, writing, "This is not true, on any level."
This isn't the first time Heather has shut down cheating rumors about her husband of 23 years—with whom she shares 18-year-old twins Max and Nicholas, Katarina, 15, and Collete, 11. She previously addressed the gossip earlier this year on her podcast.
"There's a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years, she told guest Becca Tobin on Heather Dubrow's World April 28. "It's not true. I'm not going to give it any weight or any life because it's stupid."
So, it looks like all is well in the Dubrow household. But fans will have to wait until season 17 of RHOC to see whether the Bravo star will address the speculation with her co-stars.
The new season will mark Tamra Judge's return to the series after three seasons away, having last appeared on the show's 14th season in 2020. Additionally, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong is joining the cast as a "friend," making history as the first Housewife to switch cities.
Bravo has not confirmed any additional casting news.
Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)