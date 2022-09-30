RHOC's Heather Dubrow Shuts Down Rumors Her Husband Terry Cheated

Watch : Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Dr. Terry Dubrow Retire

Heather Dubrow is setting the record straight.

Ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming 17th season, the Bravo star is shutting down rumors that her husband—Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow—allegedly cheated on her.

On Sept. 29, a Bravo fan Instagram account reposted an unconfirmed report by popular celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi. "This housewife has not been seen filming with her colleagues for weeks," the comment read, without specifying the Housewife in question. "Word on the street is her husband is her husband's affairs surfaced and we know who is not afraid to air it all out."

In reposting the report, the fan account speculated the comment was about Heather and Terry, as it referred to the unnamed person as "Fancy Pants," one of Heather's unofficial nicknames.

However, Heather swiftly took to the post's comment section to dispel the cheating rumors, writing, "This is not true, on any level."

This isn't the first time Heather has shut down cheating rumors about her husband of 23 years—with whom she shares 18-year-old twins Max and Nicholas, Katarina, 15, and Collete, 11. She previously addressed the gossip earlier this year on her podcast.