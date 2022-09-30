Gigi Hadid, Kid Cudi and More Honor Late Virgil Abloh on What Would've Been His 42nd Birthday

Watch : Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41

Gigi Hadid is one of many who is remembering the late Virgil Abloh on his special day.

The model, who is currently overseas for Paris Fashion Week, paid tribute to the designer to commemorate what would have been his 42nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday V," she captioned a carousel of pics of herself and Virgil together on Instagram Sept. 30. "I miss you every day ! We celebrate you tonight in Paris, and always. Passion fruit martinis comin right up !"

And Gigi wasn't the only one to send the late Off-White founder birthday wishes. Others, including Bella Hadid, paid tribute on social media.

"Happy birthday my dear Libra Brother," the model wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos with Virgil. "Nothing has been or will ever be the same. ( all pics by our @chilldays ….. never without his camera documenting the love that V gave and received … Thank u Bogs…)."