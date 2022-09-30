Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Had Sex Where?! Hear Her NSFW Confessions

Watch : Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos aren't afraid of getting hot and heavy—no matter the location!

During a Sept. 29 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ripa was grilled by host and BFF Andy Cohen about all the places she and her longtime husband have had sex during a game called "Have You Schtupped There?"

Cohen explained, "Kelly, based on your Instagram PDA alone, it's hard to imagine a place you and Mark haven't done the deed," before asking his first question: "Have you schtupped in a public bathroom?"

Ripa answered yes to that and next confirmed they've done it on a boat. Cohen cracked, "You used to go to the bay in front of my house and schtup on that boat of yours."

Ripa went on to reveal that she and Consuelos have also had sex on the set of their former soap All My Children, as well as at Cohen's house—much to his surprise.

"You have?! In the city?" he asked, to which Ripa clarified, "No, in Fire Island. It was a rental house, I figured I wasn't desecrating anything."