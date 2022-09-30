Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gavin Escobar Dead at 31 After Rock-Climbing Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning a former team member.

Gavin Escobar was one of two victims killed in a rock-climbing accident near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout in Southern California on Sept. 28. He was 31.

According to the Los Angeles Times, after being alerted by witnesses, authorities conducted a search and rescue operation. In a statement on Twitter, the Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department confirmed that Escobar and the other victim—who has been identified by authorities as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh—had both "perished at the scene."

Escobar, who was the 47th pick during round two of the 2013 NFL draft, played five seasons in the league—four with the Cowboys as well as stints with the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After he was released from the Miami Dolphins in 2018, Escobar joined the San Diego Fleet of the newly-formed Alliance of American Football, a professional minor league. In February 2022, Escobar became a firefighter, joining the Long Beach Fire Department in California.