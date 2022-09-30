The Try Guys Alum Ned Fulmer Had Strong Thoughts on Cheating in Resurfaced Interview

Although Ned Fulmer is looking to move forward, some fans can't help but look back at his past.
Earlier this week, the content creator, who was part of the popular YouTube group The Try Guys, was confirmed to be "no longer working" with his fellow members after allegations surfaced that he cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with an individual from the workplace.
Shortly after the group shared their statement, Ned issued an apology, in which he admitted to cheating on Sept. 27. Amid him speaking out, a past interview done with Cosmopolitan resurfaced online.
In the 2017 sit-down with fellow Try Guy Zach Kornfeld, Ned—who was married for five years at the time—was asked his "number one relationship dealbreaker," to which he responded with one word: "Cheating." As far as what he would do if he found out his wife was not faithful? "Oh no, that hurts to even think about," he told the outlet. "We couldn't stay together. I'd move to Canada."
Amid his current scandal, the group of YouTube stars—who launched their own company in 2018 after working for years at BuzzFeed—announced that Ned would be exiting from the bunch.
"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the statement, shared from their official Twitter account on Sept. 27, read. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."
Shortly thereafter, Ned—who shares sons Wesley, 4, and Finley, 23 months, with his wife—addressed the allegations and issued an apology to his family and their fans.
"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," he wrote on Twitter on Sept. 27. "I'm sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."
Ariel also spoke out amid the allegations in a statement of her own, writing, "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."
Days later, the remaining members of the group (Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang and Zach Kornfeld) announced they would be taking a short hiatus from uploading new content to their TryPod podcast in the wake of current circumstances.
"The TryPod will be taking a week off, and returning next week on Oct 6," a tweet posted on Sept. 29 read. "We wanted to take some time to formulate our thoughts before recording the episode. Thanks for being patient."