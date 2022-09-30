Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries Sustained During Game

Watch : Matthew McConaughey's Football Skills Saved His Baby's Life

After being taken off the field due to alarming injuries, Tua Tagovailoa is on the mend.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback, 24, was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized with head and neck injuries, which were sustained during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.

According to ESPN, Tagovailoa hit the back of his head on the ground after being chased down by Bengals player Josh Tupou and remained down on the ground for about 10 minutes before being placed on a stretcher, stabilized and rushed to the hospital. As the 24-year-old was taken off the field, per videos shared to social media, football fans were heard chanting his name in the harrowing moment. He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.

"Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation," a tweet shared from the team's official account on Sept. 29 read. "He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities." Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel stated that Tagovailoa called for him as he went down on the field.