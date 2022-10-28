Holiday Advent Calendars for Every Interest: Beauty Products, Harry Potter, Coffee, Candles & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're counting down to the winter holidays, you might as well have fun with it. Instead of just keeping track of the days until Christmas and Hanukkah, get an advent calendar. These are great to treat yourself with some fun, festive surprises. And, of course they're great gifts. There are so many advent calendars to choose from, appealing to many interests.
If you're beauty guru, there are ton of options. If you live for a holiday candle, you can enjoy a different one every day. Of course, there are ton with snacks and drinks too. Give your loved ones a fun gift or add some joy to your life with these advent calendars that cater to every interest.
Holiday Advent Calendars
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Celebrate the season with Voluspa‘s 12 Day Advent Calendar. You get 12 fragrant candles with these scents:Sparkling Cuvée, Panjore Lychee, Goji Tarocco Orange, Spiced Pumpkin Latte, Baltic Amber, Gilt Pomander & Hinoki, French Cade Lavender, White Cypress, Vanilla Fireside, Tahitian Coconut Vanilla, Frosted Holly Berry, and Forbidden Fig.
Keurig K-Cup Pods Advent Calendar Variety Pack, 24 Count
If you drink coffee every day, you might as well switch things up for the holiday season. This Keurig advent calendar includes a variety of flavored coffees and cocoa. With this bundle, you get K-Cups from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, The Original Donut Shop Coffee, McCafé, Peet's Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Cinnabon, Newman's Own Organics, Kahlua, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Panera Bread and Swiss Miss.
Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar 2022
Sample a wide range of varietals to discover your new favorite wine. This advent calendar includes 24 expertly sourced wines.
Harry Potter Advent Calender
Harry Potter fans will enjoy this advent calendar. You get a bracelet and 12 thematic charms.
Rituals The Ritual of Advent 3D Advent Calendar
Treat yourself with 24 days of magical moments from Rituals. This bundle has $214 worth of self-care products, including skincare products, shampoo, body cream, and candles.
Olive and June Christmas Calendar
Enjoy 25 days of Christmas with some manicure surprises from Olive and June. Here's what you get:
- 7 Mini Polishes
- Mini Super Glossy Top Coat
- Mini Red Poppy
- 2 Mini Nail Files
- Mini Overnight Hand Treatment
- 6 Mini Nail Art Sticker Packs
- Mini Remover Pot
- Mini Dry Drops
- Mini Cuticle Serum
- Mini Buffer
- Mini Clean Up Brush
- Mini Nail Strengthener
- Tree Squoval Short Press-On Nails
Olive and June Olive and June Hannakuh Calendar
Celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah with this advent calendar from Olive and June. This set includes:
- 6 Mini Polishes
- Mini Super Glossy Top Coat
- Mini Overnight Hand Treatment
- Mini Cuticle Serum
- Mini Blue Poppy
- Mini Dry Drops
- Mini Nail File
- Mini Buffer
- Mini Remover Pot
- 3 Mini Sticker Packs
DAVIDsTEA 24 Days of Tea
Relax with this countdown calendar filled with 24 festive teas, including some limited edition flavors.
LookFantastic Advent Calendar 2022
LookFantastic customers look forward to their fabulous calendars every year. This one will keep you busy for 25 days. The set includes:
- PMD Clean Mini
- Disciple Gua Sha
- By Terry Hydra-pressed Powder
- Rituals Ayurveda Mini Diffuser
- West Barn Co Gel Brows with Spoolie
- Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm
- Drunk Elephant Protini ™ Polypeptide Cream
- Iconic Triple Threat Mascara
- ESPA Optimal Skin Pro Moisturiser
- Demi Candle Femme Mini or Elle Mini
- Zelens Tea Shot Urban Defence Serum
- Sachajuan Hair Repair Mask
- The Ordinary Mandelic Acid 10% + HA
- BEAUTYPRO Warming Eye Mask
- Luvia 2 Pan Eyeshadow
- We Are Paradoxx 3-in-1 Hair Repair
- Revolution Lip Satin Kiss Lipstick & Pout Bomb Gloss
- Aroma Active Repair Cream Light
- Rodial Vit C Brightening Mask
- Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub
- Avant Velvet Perfecting Rose Sugar Scrub
- Inika Black Eye Pencil
- Emma Hardie Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Booster
- First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub
Sugarfina Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Holiday 2022 Advent Calendar
If you have a sweet tooth, you'll adore this 24-piece set from Sugarfina with assorted candy. It has dark chocolate, sea salt, and caramel candies.
Pinch Provisions Wedding Advent Calendar
Get this wedding countdown advent calendar for the bride-to-be. This set includes silky sleep mask, a notebook and pen, shower steamers, and tiebreaker dice to help you make wedding planning decisions.
The Body Shop The Love Big Advent Calendar
The Body Shop's Share the Love Big Advent Calendar has fun gifts to enjoy 25 days of holiday. This set contains:
- Avocado Body Butter
- Vitamin C Sheet Mask
- Vitamin E Face Wash
- British Rose Body Scrub
- Mango Shower Gel
- British Rose Hand Cream
- Shea Body Butter
- Pink Grapefruit Bath Bubble
- British Rose Face Mask (
- Microfiber Headband
- Aloe Sheet Mask
- Himalayan Charcoal Face Mask
- Coconut Bath Bubble
- Ramie Bath Lily
- Shea Hand Cream
- Strawberry Lip Butter
- British Rose Shower Gel
- Camomile Cleansing Butter
- Camomile Muslin Cloth
- Coconut Hand Cream
- Shea Shampoo
- Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel
Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar
May the holiday spirit be with you. This Star Wars advent calendar has more than 30 greeting cards, ornaments, booklets, and buttons.
Dolly Parton Advent Calendar
This calendar is perfect for anyone who loves Dolly Parton and candy (everyone). These individually wrapped candies include chocolates, caramels, gummies, and mints.
12 Days of ChapStick Holiday Advent Calendar Lip Balm Gift Set, Lip Care - 12 Count (Pack of 1)
We all love Chapstick, right? This calendar includes 12 seasonal options.
