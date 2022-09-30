Yes, You Can Buy Those Champagne Bongs From Southern Charm

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For years, I've been dreaming about getting invited to Patricia Altschul's house. She has the best parties on Southern Charm. She sticks to a theme, goes all out with the food and drinks, and, of course, she has the most fun out of everyone in attendance. During the episode that aired on September 29, 2022, Patricia invited Madison LeCroy and Naomie Olindo over for some champagne and caviar.

Instead of breaking out the champagne flutes, the ladies sipped from Chambongs, which combine everything amazing from a champagne glass and beer bong. In her confessional, Patricia said, "A friend of mine gave me chambongs and I never heard of a Chambong." The Bravo star explained, "They're like long stem pipes that you pour the champagne in and you drink it all at once."

Patricia's son Whitney Sudler-Smith was blushing while she sipped her champagne, but the ladies had the best time. If I can't have champagne and caviar at Patricia's house, I'll do the next best thing: buy my own Chambong. These champagne shooters bring fun to any occasion. You'll charm everyone at the party if you show up with these. You need them for your next bachelorette party, tailgate, or girls' night.