Christina Aguilera Shares Lesson From “Chaotic” Environment Growing Up

Watch : Christina Aguilera Gets Candid on Tough Childhood

Christina Aguilera is taking a moment to do some reflection.

While accepting the Spirit of Hope award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, the pop icon spoke about the impact she wanted to make on the music industry after experiencing a turbulent childhood. The "Genie In A Bottle" singer said she made a promise to herself to use her "voice and position for something deeper than just making records."

"I wanted my songs to have a genuine purpose and meaning," Christina, 41, said during the awards ceremony. "Having grown up in an environment that was chaotic, I realized that sharing my story was vital in connecting with others who may struggle to have a voice themselves. From there, I discovered that the messages, lessons and stories from my songs are one of the greatest gifts I could offer."