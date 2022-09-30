Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids

Watch : Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally.

Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room.

"That includes the bathroom," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in a recent interview. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm."

Now, if this comes as a shock to you, just know it was once a surprise to Mila, too. She noted, "I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open."

So, what changed things? Well, the Black Swan actress—who shares 7-year-old daughter Wyatt and 5-year-old son Dimitri with Ashton—explained that the door being open was inevitable because her family was knocking and asking to come in. She added, "I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open.'"