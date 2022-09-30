Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Secretly Engaged: Here's Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal

Having trouble keeping up with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Don't worry, you're not the only one.

After all, many Kardashians fans were left scratching their heads over the former couple's rollercoaster relationship after Khloe shared on the Sept. 29 episode of the Hulu series that she had previously turned down a marriage proposal from the basketball player, as she wasn't "comfortable" with where they stood at that point.

"What I said, is that I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship," Khloe explained on the show, "because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone. And that's why I said, 'you know, I'm not comfortable accepting this right now, because I'm not excited to tell my family.'"

However, shortly following the revelation, E! News confirmed that the Good American mogul rejected Tristan's proposal in December 2019, but secretly got engaged to him around February 2021. The two remained engaged for nine months until news broke that Tristan was being sued by Maralee Nichols, with whom he fathered a baby boy named Theo. (He later confirmed he is Theo's father and apologized to Khloe on social media.)