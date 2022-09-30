Rock the Sporty Sunglasses Trend With 10 Styles Starting at $4

You'll feel like the coolest celebrity wearing these affordable sunglasses.

By Carly Shihadeh Sep 30, 2022 10:00 AMTags
FashionShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! Insider
E-Comm: Sporty Sunglasses TrendGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From our Instagram feeds to street style inspiration to photos of our favorite celebrity fashion icons, we've been seeing sporty sunglasses everywhere this season. We love the popular Balenciaga styles that are trending now, but our bank accounts don't feel the same way. If you're looking to stay on-trend and under budget like we are, you've come to the right place.

We've rounded up 10 sporty, futuristic sunglasses that will make you look and feel like the effortless cool girl you are. The best part? Prices start at just $4. Whether you're going on a hot girl walk, going shopping, or you want to make a statement at a concert, these sporty styles will look great on you.

Scroll below for the trendiest accessory to complete your outfits this season. 

read
Trending Now: This $22 Oversized Leather Jacket, Plus 10 More Styles

Wrap Around Fashion Sunglasses for Men Women Trendy Swift Oval Dark Futuristic Sunglasses Shades Glasses Eyeglasses

These sunglasses are effortlessly cool, and they come in 18 colors. The best part? They're just $13.

$15
$13
Amazon

Jett Rimless Shield Sunglasses

If you want to give chic celebrity hiding from the paparazzi vibes, these $25 shades are perfect for you.

$25
Urban Outfitters

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Asks For Kindness After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

2
Exclusive

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Shut Bathroom Doors at Home

3
Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II's Cause of Death Revealed

The Matrix Neo Trinity Agent Smith Costume Sunglasses Men Women Rimless Black Glasses

These sunglasses look designer, but they're just $17 at Amazon.

$17
Amazon

Cruz Shield Sunglasses

These shades are the coolest way to complete any 'fit this fall.

$20
Urban Outfitters

Trendy Rimless Futuristic Wrap Around Sunglasses Women Men,Cyberpunk Visor Sunglasses Shades Fashion Eyeglasses

For just $14, you can channel you inner effortless it-girl with these sunglasses.

$14
Amazon

Logan Sport Shield Sunglasses

The colorful lenses on these sunglasses make these shades a unique way to rock the sporty trend.

$20
Urban Outfitters

Stunner Sunglasses

Leave it to Alo to create the coolest sporty shades.

$150
Alo Yoga

Wrap Fashion Glasses

For just $4, this style is a great way to try the sporty sunglasses trend.

$4
Shein

Speed Sunglasses

These sporty sunglasses come in this all black color, plus colorful lenses to make a statement.

$150
Alo Yoga

Justin Shield Sunglasses

These shades will make you look like a fabulously chic celebrity, but they're just $25.

$25
Urban Outfitters

Up next: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops New Bras After Three Years of Development

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Asks For Kindness After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

2
Exclusive

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Shut Bathroom Doors at Home

3
Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II's Cause of Death Revealed

4
Breaking

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Engaged for 9 Months

5

Miles Teller Totally Broke Royal Protocol Meeting Prince William