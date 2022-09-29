Noah Schnapp Responds After The Bachelor’s Hannah Godwin Says She Has a “Bone to Pick”

Noah Schnapp might not a receive a rose from The Bachelor's Hannah Godwin.
The Bachelor Nation member revealed on TikTok that she has a "bone to pick" with the Stranger Things star following a video exchange mishap. Rhyming to the rhythm of Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," Hannah recalled an Instagram conversation with the actor that happened about a year ago.
"I opened Instagram, and I said 'Yo, who just slid in my DMs?'" Hannah said in the Sept. 28 video. "And it is Noah Schnapp, he said 'Hey, my best friend is obsessed with you. It's her birthday, could you make her a birthday video saying hi?'"
Hannah agreed, but in return, she asked Noah to make a video for her friend.
"I said, 'Oh my gosh, but yes you have to do the same. My best friend Dina is so obsessed with you, will you make a video?'" Hannah said. "He said 'I gotchu.'"
The only problem? According to Hannah, Noah didn't pull through on his end.
"So I woke up and I made a video the next morning," she continued. "Then I sent it to him. He said 'This is perfect.' I said 'Awesome,' and I never got a video back."
To do this day, Hannah is still holding out for Noah to deliver.
She added, "But it's OK, maybe he was busy, who knows? But we are still waiting on a video."
Noah responded to Hannah's claim about an hour after she uploaded the TikTok, writing, "What?? I'm sending it rn who's it for." Hannah responded back, adding, "I'll have my people reach out to ur people."
Fans were also jokingly holding Noah accountable in the comments, including Hannah's fiancé Dylan Barbour, who she met on Bachelor in Paradise season six. He teased, "Noah what's good bro."
Hannah clarified that there's no hard feelings, replying back to a user, "it's literally just funny to me it's ok."