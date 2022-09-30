Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Kindness After Hailey Bieber’s Tell All Interview

Watch : Selena Gomez Cries in EMOTIONAL Documentary Trailer

Selena Gomez's motto? Kill em with kindness.

The Only Murders in The Building star had an important message for followers on Sept. 29 after Hailey Bieber's explosive Call Her Daddy interview, sharing that she's heard people make "vile and disgusting" comments about the model and Justin Bieber since the podcast's release.

Calling out how it's "ironic" that some have chosen to support her Rare Beauty line and Rare Impact Fund but ignore its message of spreading goodwill, the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer stressed in a TikTok live video the importance of being kind to each other, saying, "That's exactly what I want."

"It's not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," she said, adding, "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means—and that is: Words matter. Truly matter."