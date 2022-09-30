Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Bad Bunny, Karol G, Maluma and more talent were nominated at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Find out who walked away with trophies from the night.

Watch: Maluma Dedicates Billboard Win to "Dreamers Around the World"

It's time to have a celebratory fiesta in honor of the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards winners!

The biggest names in Latin music gathered for an electric night at the annual awards ceremony with a star-studded guest list. The only thing more exciting, perhaps, was the spectacular performances. This year, the ceremony—which was held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. and airing on Telemundo—welcomed stars such as Elvis Crespo, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Pepe Aguilar and Maluma to the stage.

Similarly to last year, Bad Bunny topped the list of finalists with a jaw-dropping 23 nominations. He is followed by Karol G with 15 nods in categories such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. 

While Karol G might be the only female in the running for Artist and Song of the Year, her peers Anitta, Becky G, Kali Uchis and Rosalía joined her in the running for Female Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year. 

Check out the complete list of winners below, updating throughout the night.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Farruko
Jhayco
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

New Artist of the Year


Ivan Cornejo
Los Gemelos de Sinaloa
Los Lara
Luis R. Conriquez
Yahritza y Su Esencia

Tour of the Year


Bad Bunny
Los Bukis
Maluma
Marc Anthony
Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias

Crossover Artist of the Year

Chris Brown
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Rvssian
Shawn Mendes
Skrillex

Hot Latin Song of the Year


Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Bad Bunny, "Tití Me Preguntó"
Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"
Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"
Farruko, "Pepas"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, "Ojitos Lindos"
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, "Party"
WINNER: Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"

Male Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Chencho Corleone
Farruko
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Female Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year

Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Duo or Group Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year

Aventura
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
WINNER: Grupo Firme

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Music VIP
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, "El Incomprendido"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year

Duars Entertainment
Fonovisa
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Top Latin Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Male Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

Female Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year

Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía

Duo or Group Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year

Aventura
Calibre 50
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Los Bukis
Maná

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Del
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

Del
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Becky G
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Sebastián Yatra

Duo or Group Latin Pop Artist of the Year

Bomba Estéreo
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Reik

Latin Pop Album of the Year

Becky G, Esquemas
Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)
Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti
Rosalía, Motomami
Sebastián Yatra, Dharma

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Geffen A&M
RCA
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year

Capitol Latin
Hecho a Mano
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina

Solo Tropical Artist of the Year

Carlos Vives
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos

Duo or Group Tropical Artist of the Year

Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Los Ángeles Azules
Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Don Omar & Nio Garcia, "Se Menea"
Marc Anthony, "Mala"
Marc Anthony, "Pa'lla Voy"
Romeo Santos, "Sus Huellas"

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

Columbia
Rimas
Saban
Sony Music Latin
WK

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year

Aura
Hecho a Mano
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Unisono

Tropical Albums of the Year

Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP
Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo
Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV
Marc Anthony, Pa'lla Voy

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

BMG
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

Norte
Premium Latin
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop

Solo Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Carin Leon
Christian Nodal
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Natanael Cano

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"
Karol G, "Provenza"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo De Ti"
Sebastián Yatra, "Tacones Rojos"
Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, "Te Felicito"

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
WK

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year

Duars Entertainment
Hecho a Mano
RCA
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Duo or Group Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza y Su Esencia

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Calibre 50, "A La Antigüita"
Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, "Jugaste y Sufrí"
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, "El Tóxico"
Grupo Firme & Maluma, "Cada Quien"
Grupo Firme, "Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)"

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Afinarte
Lizos
Music VIP
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year

Afinarte
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Remex

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year

Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard
Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2
Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

Del
Manzana
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year

Del
Fonovisa
JHRH
Manzana
Z Records

Solo Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Duo or Group Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year

Baby Rasta & Gringo
Los Legendarios
Piso 21
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"
Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"
WINNER: Farruko, "Pepas"

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Republic
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Geffen A&M
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year

Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Universal Music Latino

Songwriter of the Year

Bad Bunny
Edgar "Edge" Barrera
Marco "Mag" Borrero
Roberto "La Paciencia" Rosario
Tainy

Publisher of the Year
Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
WC Music Corp., ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year

Kobalt Music
RSM Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year


Jimmy Humilde
Marco "Mag" Borrero
Ovy On The Drums
Subelo Neo
Tainy

