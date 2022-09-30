Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to have a celebratory fiesta in honor of the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards winners!
The biggest names in Latin music gathered for an electric night at the annual awards ceremony with a star-studded guest list. The only thing more exciting, perhaps, was the spectacular performances. This year, the ceremony—which was held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. and airing on Telemundo—welcomed stars such as Elvis Crespo, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Pepe Aguilar and Maluma to the stage.
Similarly to last year, Bad Bunny topped the list of finalists with a jaw-dropping 23 nominations. He is followed by Karol G with 15 nods in categories such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.
While Karol G might be the only female in the running for Artist and Song of the Year, her peers Anitta, Becky G, Kali Uchis and Rosalía joined her in the running for Female Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year.
Check out the complete list of winners below, updating throughout the night.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Jhayco
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
New Artist of the Year
Ivan Cornejo
Los Gemelos de Sinaloa
Los Lara
Luis R. Conriquez
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny
Los Bukis
Maluma
Marc Anthony
Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias
Crossover Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Rvssian
Shawn Mendes
Skrillex
Hot Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Bad Bunny, "Tití Me Preguntó"
Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"
Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, "Ojitos Lindos"
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, "Party"
WINNER: Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"
Male Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Chencho Corleone
Farruko
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Female Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Duo or Group Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year
Aventura
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
WINNER: Grupo Firme
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
Music VIP
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year
Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, "El Incomprendido"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year
Duars Entertainment
Fonovisa
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Top Latin Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Male Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Female Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Duo or Group Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year
Aventura
Calibre 50
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Los Bukis
Maná
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
Del
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year
Del
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Becky G
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Sebastián Yatra
Duo or Group Latin Pop Artist of the Year
Bomba Estéreo
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Reik
Latin Pop Album of the Year
Becky G, Esquemas
Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)
Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti
Rosalía, Motomami
Sebastián Yatra, Dharma
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
Interscope Geffen A&M
RCA
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year
Capitol Latin
Hecho a Mano
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Solo Tropical Artist of the Year
Carlos Vives
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Duo or Group Tropical Artist of the Year
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Los Ángeles Azules
Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year
Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Don Omar & Nio Garcia, "Se Menea"
Marc Anthony, "Mala"
Marc Anthony, "Pa'lla Voy"
Romeo Santos, "Sus Huellas"
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
Columbia
Rimas
Saban
Sony Music Latin
WK
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year
Aura
Hecho a Mano
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Unisono
Tropical Albums of the Year
Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP
Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo
Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV
Marc Anthony, Pa'lla Voy
Tropical Albums Label of the Year
BMG
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year
Norte
Premium Latin
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
Solo Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Carin Leon
Christian Nodal
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Natanael Cano
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"
Karol G, "Provenza"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo De Ti"
Sebastián Yatra, "Tacones Rojos"
Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, "Te Felicito"
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
WK
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year
Duars Entertainment
Hecho a Mano
RCA
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Duo or Group Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Calibre 50, "A La Antigüita"
Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, "Jugaste y Sufrí"
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, "El Tóxico"
Grupo Firme & Maluma, "Cada Quien"
Grupo Firme, "Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)"
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
Afinarte
Lizos
Music VIP
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year
Afinarte
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Remex
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year
Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard
Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2
Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
Del
Manzana
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year
Del
Fonovisa
JHRH
Manzana
Z Records
Solo Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Duo or Group Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year
Baby Rasta & Gringo
Los Legendarios
Piso 21
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"
Becky G & Karol G, "Mamiii"
WINNER: Farruko, "Pepas"
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
Republic
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year
Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
Interscope Geffen A&M
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year
Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Universal Music Latino
Songwriter of the Year
Bad Bunny
Edgar "Edge" Barrera
Marco "Mag" Borrero
Roberto "La Paciencia" Rosario
Tainy
Publisher of the Year
Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year
Kobalt Music
RSM Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music
Producer of the Year
Jimmy Humilde
Marco "Mag" Borrero
Ovy On The Drums
Subelo Neo
Tainy
(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family)