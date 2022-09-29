Jonathan Bailey's New Behind-the-Scenes Bridgerton Pics Will Make You Burn for More

Dear Reader, these new pics are the talk of the Ton. 

On Sept. 29, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey graced us mere peasants with behind-the-scenes pictures from his time as a dashing leading man in season two. In the snaps, Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, can be seen posing alongside his on-screen family, including Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Newton, and, of course, his on-screen love interest Simone Ashley, who came onto the scene as the fiery Kate Sharma during the show's second chapter. 

"FAMILY FIRST," Bailey captioned his Instagram post. "BTS photodump to celebrate six months of #kanthony."

Bailey went on to celebrate the show's nominations at the National Television Awards, for which the actor himself was nominated for Drama Performance.

"A nomination for one, is a nomination for all," he added, also shouting out the series' and Charithra Chandran's nods. 

His co-stars clearly deemed the post swoon-worthy as well, showering it with love in the comments. 

"Beautiful Memories!" Shelley Conn, who played Lady Mary Sharma, wrote. Dynevor called his nomination "so deserved," adding in all-caps, "LOVE YOU." Even on-screen sibling Newton, who's set to star in the next season of Bridgerton, got in on the action, commenting, "Big love bro."

Bailey's NTA nomination isn't the only good news on the horizon: the actor recently scored the coveted role of Fiyero in Jon M. Chu's Wicked film adaptation, where he'll be starring alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

"He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever…" Chu tweeted about the casting news, quoting lyrics from the song "Dancing Through Life."

Seasons one and two of Bridgerton are now streaming on Netflix

