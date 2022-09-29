Southern Charm's Season 8 Reunion Trailer Is Full of Tears and Shocking Allegations

This Bravo cast may be from the South, but the last thing they'll be doing at the season eight reunion is minding their manners.
The two-part Southern Charm special kicks off on Oct. 6, and if the trailer is any indication of just how impolite the Charleston residents are going to get, viewers are in for quite the wild ride.
The same could be said for Shep Rose, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, as they're outnumbered by their female co-stars "seven to three," Austen points out. Among them are Naomie Olindo, Kathryn Dennis, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers. Shep's cousin Marci Hobbs, meanwhile, is noticeably absent, as are Kathryn's ex, Chleb Ravenell, and Whitney Sudler-Smith.
The latter being MIA won't get Naomie out of the hot seat, though. Much to the surprise of Southern Charm's other cast members, she and Whitney hooked up early on this season. Now, host Andy Cohen is ready to ask the important questions (all while giving Whitney's mom, Patricia Altschul, a special shout-out): "How many times did you have to sneak out of Pat's house before breakfast?"
We don't get to hear Naomie's answer, but we do get to witness Madison launch into a tirade against two people she's almost always been friendly with. "F--k you, Leva," Madison says, "and f--k you, Venita, because then I saw what you said which is a bold f--king lie."
Venita, for her part, is confused. "How did I talk s--t about you?" she asks, to which Madison snaps back, "Venita, are you watching the same show?"
The reunion drama only ramps up from there, culminating in an emotional exchange between Shep and Taylor, who ended their two-year relationship in late July. "You f--ked another person in Texas, Shep," a tearful Taylor yells. "It's been two months since we broke up!"
Andy asks why she cares if they're no longer together, to which Taylor responds, "I don't care! He's f--ked allegedly over 300 whores! I was the whore that stuck around for long enough."
Her feelings for Shep haven't changed, though. "I f--king love him," she admits, prompting Shep to do the same. "I'll always love Taylor," he tells the group. "Always."
Watch the rollercoaster of a reunion trailer in the above clip.
Southern Charm's season eight reunion begins Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with part two airing the following Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.