Southern Charm's Season 8 Reunion Trailer Is Full of Tears and Shocking Allegations

Watch : Why Craig Conover Was Shocked By Naomie & Whitney's Hookup

This Bravo cast may be from the South, but the last thing they'll be doing at the season eight reunion is minding their manners.

The two-part Southern Charm special kicks off on Oct. 6, and if the trailer is any indication of just how impolite the Charleston residents are going to get, viewers are in for quite the wild ride.

The same could be said for Shep Rose, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, as they're outnumbered by their female co-stars "seven to three," Austen points out. Among them are Naomie Olindo, Kathryn Dennis, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers. Shep's cousin Marci Hobbs, meanwhile, is noticeably absent, as are Kathryn's ex, Chleb Ravenell, and Whitney Sudler-Smith.

The latter being MIA won't get Naomie out of the hot seat, though. Much to the surprise of Southern Charm's other cast members, she and Whitney hooked up early on this season. Now, host Andy Cohen is ready to ask the important questions (all while giving Whitney's mom, Patricia Altschul, a special shout-out): "How many times did you have to sneak out of Pat's house before breakfast?"