Elsie Fisher Explains How the My Best Friend's Exorcism Movie Differs From the Book

Fans of Grady Hendrix's novel My Best Friend's Exorcism should anticipate some changes in Prime Video's film adaptation.
Star Elsie Fisher said as much to E! News while discussing the new movie's Sept. 30 premiere. "That's totally the struggle with adapting any book," Elsie, who plays Abby in the film, said. "I think the structure of a film has to be a little more formulaic."
However, before you get too concerned about the new adaptation, Elsie assured E! News that the My Best Friend's Exorcism movie really tried to "stay as faithful as possible" to the source material. The Eighth Grade star hinted that the film "ends on a little bit of a higher note," whereas "the book goes a little further in the timeline" and offers up more of a conclusion.
For those hoping for a scene-by-scene recreation, Elsie noted, "If scenes weren't able to be included, they were still sort of incorporated as best as possible."
Overall, Elsie encouraged fans who aren't familiar with the story "to watch the movie first" and then grab the book to compare.
As Prime Video's description notes, "Surviving the teenage years isn't easy, especially when you're possessed by a demon."
"It's 1988, and best friends Abby and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) are navigating boys, pop culture and a paranormal force clinging to Gretchen like a pair of neon legwarmers," the streamer's synopsis continues. "With assistance from overly-confident mall exorcist Christian Lemon (Christopher Lowell), Abby is determined to compel the demon back to the pits of hell—if it doesn't kill Gretchen first."
My Best Friend's Exorcism also stars And Just Like That...'s Cathy Ang, as Glee, and newcomer Rachel Ogechi Kanu, as Margaret.
See if you can spot the changes yourself, as My Best Friend's Exorcism is now available on Prime Video.