Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kirsten Dunst, Blac Chyna and Bella Hadid all switched up their signature looks, while two beloved Netflix characters showed off new 'dos in the first look at their respective series' returns.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 02, 2022 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

Get ready to see some changes when you check your Netflix queue.

In first looks at their respective upcoming seasons, Emily in Paris' Emily (Lily Collins) and You's Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) both showed off big hair changes in the first looks at their respective upcoming seasons and we're hoping their new looks go over better than Keri Russell's infamous 1999 chop on Felicity.

But the transformations weren't just happening on screen this week: Kirsten Dunst debuted the shortest hairstyle she's had in almost 20 years and Bella Hadid stepped out with new bangs at Paris Fashion Week. Plus, Blac Chyna shaved her head and Landon Barker switched up his hair color after he did the one thing you're never supposed to do.

Yup, he read the comments.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Instagram
Kirsten Dunst

A new look for fall? Bring it on.

Dunst debuted a chic bob when she attended the Bottega Veneta runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24, her hairstylist Marcus Francis revealing he chopped off six inches from the The Beguiled star's hair.  

"We were so excited to debut Kirsten‘s shortest haircut in 17 years," Francis said in a press release shared with E! News. "We decided to keep the look classic and cool to match her new chic length, creating some natural bends to frame her face."

To make sure "the cut didn't go too triangular," Francis explained, he thinned out areas and "cut the weight out of the ends to give the hair movement."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

No hair, don't care.

The former reality TV star took to Instagram Sept. 27 to debut her shaved head, showing off her new look in a video.

"Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair," Chyna captioned the clip. "But a confident bald woman - there's your diamond in the rough."

TikTok, Instagram
Landon Barker

Blonde today, gone tomorrow.

Just weeks after going platinum, Travis Barker's son dyed his hair back to black on Sept. 23, posting a pouty selfie on his Instagram Story to explain his decision. 

"POV the internet bullies you into making your hair black again," Landon captioned the snap

Getty Images; Netflix
Penn Badgley

Hello new 'do.

In the first look at You's fourth season, Badgley is rocking new facial hair in his character Joe Goldberg's latest attempt to reinvent himself. 

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York," he proclaims in the teaser released by Netflix, "or the shop clerk in LA or the doting husband in the suburbs, not anymore. Allow me to reintroduce myself."

Rocking an impressive beard and a sharp suit as his new alter ego Professor Jonathan Moore, he continues, "I've gone through a bit of a finement upon crossing the pond, and living in London had allowed me to bury the past, if you will."

Netflix
Lily Collins

New season, new bangs.

In what could be the most relatable moment in Emily in Paris' run, Collins' titular character seems to cut her own fringe in a moment of stress in the Netflix hit's season three teaser.

"They're just bangs," Emily explains of her new look. "Sometimes people cut bangs, but everything's fine."

Getty Images
Bella Hadid

Once you chop, the fun don't stop.

While taking a break from the runway on Sept. 28, Hadid showed off her new bangs when she stepped out in France for Paris Fashion Week. The supermodel paired her fresh fringe with futuristic-looking sunglasses, exuding a rocker-chic vibe. 

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

2

Meghan King Says She Was "Horrified" After Seeing Her Nose Job Results

3

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Seen Out During Paris Fashion Week

4
Exclusive

Zac Efron Will Remember This Movie Scene "For the Rest of My Life"

5

Miss Teen USA: Here’s Where Alabama Rush Queen Kylan Darnell Placed