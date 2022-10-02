Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

Get ready to see some changes when you check your Netflix queue.

In first looks at their respective upcoming seasons, Emily in Paris' Emily (Lily Collins) and You's Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) both showed off big hair changes in the first looks at their respective upcoming seasons and we're hoping their new looks go over better than Keri Russell's infamous 1999 chop on Felicity.

But the transformations weren't just happening on screen this week: Kirsten Dunst debuted the shortest hairstyle she's had in almost 20 years and Bella Hadid stepped out with new bangs at Paris Fashion Week. Plus, Blac Chyna shaved her head and Landon Barker switched up his hair color after he did the one thing you're never supposed to do.

Yup, he read the comments.