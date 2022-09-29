Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s Screen Time Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Confirms Past Breakup With Noah Beck

Sisters who scroll together stay together.

During a Sept. 28 appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio revealed who spends the most time on social media on their phone between the two of them.

Though Dixie, 21, admitted that she spends more time on her phone than her younger sister, she checked her iPhone's screen time feature to get an accurate measure of the daily amount of time she really spends scrolling and messaging.

The A Letter to Me singer gasped when she saw her daily average. She first asked Charli, 18, what her screen time was, to which she replied, "Nine hours." Dixie then shared that she spends an average of 12 hours on her phone per day, while Charli confessed that she spent a total of six hours on TikTok the day prior.

Dixie then checked her screen time from Sept. 26 and was shocked to see what she spent on social media that day.